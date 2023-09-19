ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in the area of Barrister Court outside of St. Pauls in Robeson County, deputies said.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that patrol deputies, homicide, criminal investigatiors, and crime scene detectives are on scene of the death investigation.
More information will be provided later, deputies said.
