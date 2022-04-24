ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday evening near Pembroke, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies, criminal investigators and crime-scene investigators responded to the 8800 block of Highway 72 West, but no other information was immediately available.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said it would release more information.
