ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday evening near Pembroke, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies, criminal investigators and crime-scene investigators responded to the 8800 block of Highway 72 West, but no other information was immediately available.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said it would release more information.

Count on News13 for updates.