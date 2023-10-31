ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway outside of Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators are working in the 600 block of Back Swamp Road, the sheriff’s office said.
No other information was immediately available.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.