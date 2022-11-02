ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.
It is taking place in the 10000 block of Barker Ten Mile Road near St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said early Wednesday morning, adding that homicide and crime scene investigators are at the scene.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
No additional information was immediately available.
Count on News13 for updates.