ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A Lumberton man is wanted by deputies for a murder that occurred last month, according to the department’s Facebook.

26-year-old Chamberlin Lee Oxendine is wanted for first degree murder in relation to the death of Tazarie Butler, 21, of Lumberton.

Oxendine is considered armed and dangerous, according to the post.

On June 27 at about 9:08 p.m. deputies respond to 135 Beam Road in Lumberton in reference to Butler being shot. Upon deputies’ arrival, Butler was found dead at the scene.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is continuing to investigate the case, along with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Oxendine or case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.