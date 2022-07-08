ROWLAND, N.C. (WBTW) — A bail bondsman shot a Rowland man Thursday while trying to find a suspect who was wanted for failing to appear in court, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The man — who was not the suspect — was shot in at a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 74 West while a group of bail bondsmen were trying to find the real suspect, according to Wilkins.

The man is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, as of Friday morning. The case is being investigated by criminal investigation detectives, along with the North Carolina Department of Insurance Investigators.