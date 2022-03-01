ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man has been charged in an investigation of stolen auto parts, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’s office.

Deputies arrested Tony Dial, 42, of Pembroke on Tuesday and charged him with felony conspiracy and larceny of motor vehicle parts. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said more arrests are likely as the investigation continues. Authorities did not release any additional information about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.