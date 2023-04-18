ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a suspect wanted in a May 2022 deadly shooting, according to a news release.

Jason Tyvon McRae, 30, of Dillon is wanted in connection with the death of 20-year-old Shawn T. Campbell, deputies said. McRae is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. on May 23, 2022 at a residence in the 9300 block of Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.