ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a person was shot Saturday morning near the Pembroke area of Robeson County, authorities said.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. on Albert Road, according to Sheriff’s Major Damien McLean, who said deputies are “actively conducting interviews” in connection with the shooting.

As of about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, McLean said the victim was “in critical but stable condition at an undisclosed medical center.”

No arrests have been made. No additional information was immediately available.

