ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Minnie Pearl Miller of Maxton, was reported missing about noon on Monday, according to deputies. She was last seen about 6 a.m. at her home on Roxie Lane.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Monday afternoon for Miller, who was last seen wearing green pants, a blue shirt and a black jacket.

She is described as 5’6” in height and weighs about 110 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.