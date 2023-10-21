ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A shooting investigation has led to the seizure of drugs and weapons during a search warrant of a home in Robeson County, deputies said.

On Friday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the Maxton area of Robeson County.

During the search, a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, firearms, U.S. currency, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Rory Wallen, 38, of Maxton was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver a scheduled III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to deputies.

Wallen was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $550,000.00 secured bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the case and

anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

