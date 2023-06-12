ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals are looking for a 45-year-old Red Springs man wanted on weapons charges.

Kenny Ray Jacobs is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury; assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said Monday in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office has not provided details about what led to the charges, but investigators said they are also looking for information about those who have been helping Jacobs avoid arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

