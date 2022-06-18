ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon man is wanted for murder and other charges in the killing of a Robeson County man that happened during a home invasion in May, according to authorities.

Jason Tyvon McRae, 30, is charged in the May 23 shooting death of Shawn T. Campbell, 20, of Fairmont, North Carolina, Robeson County Sheriff’s Major Damien McLean said.

Deputies found Campbell’s body inside a home at 9310 Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont after going there to investigate a shooting. At the time, deputies said they were looking for two men as “persons of interest.”

An investigation led deputies to McRae, who is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony conspiracy.

Authorities have not released any additional information, but Mclean said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide and Criminal Investigations Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fairmont Police Department and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office are assistingwith the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.

Count on News13 for updates.