MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash near Maxton in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Jamin Alan Chavis was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash on Skyway Church Road. It happened at about 10 p.m. when Chavis’ 2006 Saturn SUV went off the left side of the road while he was traveling west and hit a tree.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.