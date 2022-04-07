ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The North Carolina State Board of Education voted on Thursday to transition Southside-Ashpole Elementary School from the NC Innovative School District to the Public Schools of Robeson County this summer, according to an announcement from the district.

The Rowland school was transitioned after the General Assembly approved Senate bill 105, which called for the move to happen before the end of the 2022-23 academic year. However, the state board of education as approved a request from the district to transition the school before July 1 of this year.

“I appreciate our local board of education’s support and approval of welcoming Southside-Ashpole Elementary School back to the Public Schools of Robeson County,” Superintendent Freddie Williamson, said in the announcement. “We also want to extend our gratitude to the State Board of Education for their support, their confidence, and for allowing Southside-Ashpole Elementary School to return to our district one year earlier than the original plan. We believe that this will be a smooth transition and allow us to continue to maintain our focus on providing the quality academic instruction our students deserve.”

The announcement states that the district does not have any plans to close the school. It expects to expand services by introducing two Title 1 pre-kindergarten classrooms at the location.

The school will add about 230 students to the Public Schools of Robeson County’s population.