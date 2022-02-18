Fairmont man charged in 2021 double homicide

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A Fairmont man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection to a deadly shooting last year.

Semaj Cortez Lin Bethea, 19, has also been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Caleb Hunt and Jonathan Lowery were found dead Oct. 30 in Fairmont. One was found dead inside a vehicle, and the other died outside it, according to authorities.

Bethea is being held without bond for the murder charges, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Several agencies contributed to the investigation.

Edwards said that the investigation is continuing due to new information authorities have received.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (910) 628-9766.