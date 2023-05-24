NEW BERN, N.C. (WBTW) — A Fairmont man was sentenced to more than 38 years in federal prison after being found guilty of a string of armed robberies in 2021, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Frank Giles McCree, 35, was sentenced Wednesday to 457 months in prison after four armed robberies of Robeson County businesses, the DOJ said. He wore a wig of fake dreadlocks, a Jamaican-style beanie and a dark hooded sweatshirt to each robbery.

McCree was found guilty of the robberies in August 2021 but was not sentenced until Wednesday.

He was convicted of 13 separate charges, including four counts of Hobbs Act robbery, four counts of use and carry of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and one count of firearm by a felon, officials said.

McCree committed a series of robberies in Robeson County in June 2016, according to court documents and other information presented in court. He robbed three different Family Dollar stores and one Dollar General store at gunpoint.

Officials said he would pretend to make a purchase and would wait until the cash drawer was opened before pulling a gun out.

McCree was previously convicted on state charges, the DOJ said. In 2007, he was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon. In 2009, he was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted common law robbery also in 2009.