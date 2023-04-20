ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County Detention Center officer was arrested Thursday after an investigation into an increase in overdoses in the detention center, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Viridiana Tapia, 25, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a detention center and providing contraband to an inmate, deputies said. She is currently held under a $1 million secured bond.

Two female inmates overdosed on March 27, according to the release. Tapia was fired by Sheriff Burnis Wilkins on March 31.

Vickie Howell, 41, of Lumberton died in the hospital days later, while the second woman was treated and released.

“This should be another clear indication that the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate criminal behavior even amongst its employees,” Wilkins said in the release.

Wilkins said the investigation is ongoing, and he has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for further assistance.