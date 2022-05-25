ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County detention officer and an inmate were charged after being accused of smuggling cell phones into the Robeson County Detention Center.

Stacey Hunt, 33, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy, providing a phone/electronic device to an inmate and felony dissemination of obscenity, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hunt was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Johnathan Mack, 26, of Red Springs, was charged with felony conspiracy and possession of a phone/communication device by an inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mack was also given a $50,000 secured bond.

“Every employee of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is expected to abide by the laws of the state,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “The actions of this now former Detention Officer are by no means representative of the good men and women that work behind the walls of the Detention Center.”

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation and more arrests are likely.

Last month, three Robeson County Detention Officers were arrested after they allegedly knowingly booked an inmate into jail and released them under a false name.