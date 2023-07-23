ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A retired Robeson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant died on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Charles Anton Bryant was 87, the sheriff’s office said. He spent several decades as a law enforcement officer with UNC-Pembroke and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a visitation is set for Tuesday from 11 a.m. until noon. It will be held at the New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church.

Bryant’s funeral will be held at noon on Tuesday at the New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church, according to the sheriff’s office. Bryant is preceded in death by his 16 siblings.

“Please keep the family and friends of Charles Bryant in your prayers during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.