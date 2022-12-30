ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith.

A memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Government Facebook page.

Smith died suddenly on Tuesday.

“Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the sudden death of Mr Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Director,” Jones said in a statement to News13. “The Robeson County Government extends its most profound sympathies and condolences to Mr Smith’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Smith served as the health director for more than 34 years, Jones said.

“Mr Smith not only loved Robeson County but was a strong advocate for rural public health and the citizens it served,” the statement reads.

In 2006, Smith received one of two statewide Ronald H. Levine Legacy Awards for Public Health. Smith began serving in public health in 1977 with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

He became Robeson County’s health director in August 1988.