ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old female student at St. Pauls High School has been identified by police as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a shooting threat at the school, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The school district said the name of the girl, an 11th-grade student, is not being released because of her age. The district also said it “will yield to law enforcement for possible charges” as the investigation proceeds.

“An anonymous threat was intercepted through social media that stated a shooting would take place in the 9th-grade hall at St. Pauls High School on Monday,” the district said Wednesday afternoon in a news release.

After becoming aware of the threat, the district said it followed normal procedures to contact law enforcement, adding that it has “a zero-tolerance policy concerning threats to safety.” There was also an increased law-enforcement presence at the school after the threat was made.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County takes incidents like this very seriously,” said Jessica Horne, the district’s chief communications officer. “We will not tolerate behavior that could incite fear or cause harm to any of our students or staff members. We would like to thank the St. Pauls Police Department for stepping in and providing extra security and a thorough investigation of this matter.”

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.