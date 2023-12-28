ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The girlfriend of a man killed earlier this month in Robeson County said she was in another room folding clothes when she heard the gunshots that killed 26-year-old Zachary Locklear.

Chelsea Jones, girlfriend of Locklear, said the last image of her late boyfriend is an unpleasant one.

” All I see is him going through that,” Chelsea Locklear said. “That was the last image I got of him.”

Locklear and Jones were together for four years. Jones said Locklear was a generous person who did anything for anyone.

“I’ve never seen him take anything from anybody,” Jones said. “He could fix cars. He worked on people’s cars for them and most of the time didn’t charge them nothing.”

Authorities charged Quinton Brayboy in the shooting. Jones claims her and Locklear were staying with Brayboy for a few days at a home in Pembroke.

Jones said on the night of the shooting, she and her boyfriend along with two other people were in the home.

“Next thing I knew I heard the gun go off,” Jones said. “And when I ran around there, bae had his hands up to his neck. And I seen the blood coming from his neck.”

Authorities said Locklear was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Brayboy was charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon to incite fear.

Brayboy is set to appear in court in January.