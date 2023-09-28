ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A GoFundMe has been set up for a 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Robeson County Tuesday night.
Edgar Salinas Gonzalez was a 7th-grade student at St. Pauls Middle School, the Public Schools of Robeson County said Wednesday morning in a statement.
To visit the GoFundMe, click here. For more information on Gonzalez’s funeral arrangements, click here.
News13 has reached out to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office multiple times for more information about what led to the shooting, but as of Thursday night, the sheriff’s office has not responded.
* * *
