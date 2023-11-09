ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins made a post on Facebook stating that one of the deputies shot while attempting to arrest a man out of jail on bond was released from the hospital Thursday.

In the video, Wilkins said “one of our heroes has been released from the hospital today.”

Wilkins said Deputy Kaelin Locklear is back in Robeson County and was escorted by the sheriff’s office to his home.

Wilkins said Locklear will probably face a long-term recovery process and thanked the community for their continued prayers.

“We ask that you keep doing that and if you know Kaelin and his family reach out to them,” Wilkins said. “I’m sure they would appreciate hearing from you.”

Count on News13 for updates.