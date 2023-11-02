ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after Robeson County deputies found a man dead Tuesday afternoon in his home near Lumberton, authorities said.

Deputies responded at about 2 p.m. to the home in the 600 block of Back Swamp Road near Lumberton in reference to an unresponsive person and found Stephen Locklear, 38, dead inside. No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

