ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old high school student has been shot to death in Robeson County near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a weapons violation at about 3:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. Conner S. Chavis, of Maxton, was found dead.

Deputies and homicide and crime scene investigators have been on the scene since early Thursday morning in the area of Stanton Road near Cabinet Shop Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The Public Schools of Robeson County made a Facebook post mourning Chavis’ loss.

“We ask the community to join us in prayer for the family of Conner Chavis, a Purnell Swett High School student, who passed away recently,” the post reads. “We are deeply saddened for the Chavis family. Please also keep students and staff members in your prayers as they navigate this difficult time of loss. Extra counselors were at the school today to provide support.”

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

* * * Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.