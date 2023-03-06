ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.

Homicide and crime scene investigators were working overnight in the area of Oakgrove Church Road and Riley Circle northwest of Lumberton, Wilkins’ office said.

No additional details were immediately available, but the sheriff’s office said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Count on News13 for updates.