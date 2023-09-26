ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An innovative hospital on wheels used to treat substance abuse and opioid use disorders has come to Robeson County.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein came to its opening to the community Tuesday.

“If this model proves successful,” Stein said. “Which we are confident it will, it will be the type of initiative that counties can use their opioid funds over the next 15 years to come.”

The Breeches Buoy Addiction Medicine Service provides an innovative model of care to patients with opioid use disorder and other substance use disorders who come to the hospital with overdose, acute withdrawal, substance induced mood disorders, and addiction during pregnancy, according to a news release by a supervising physician with the Breeches Buoy Addiction Service.

Breeches Buoy Addiction Medicine Service is a hospital-based addiction service supervised by a physician board certified in addiction medicine. Every patient is provided a diagnosis and treatment plan tailored to the clinical needs of the patient and other psychological needs, according to the release.

BBAMS also provides connection to evidence-based treatment following hospitalization through continued support and ongoing collaboration with staff members some of whom are in recovery themselves.

Comprehensive addiction medicine services, such as these, are seldom provided in community-based hospitals in North Carolina and across the nation, the release said.

Approximately 80% of the patients accessing hospital care as a result of severe substance use disorder are uninsured. Breeches Buoy Addiction Medicine Service is an independent organization and contracts with the local hospital to provide care to these patients, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay, according to the release.

Breeches Buoy Addiction Medicine Service is a member of the STAR Network of UNC School of Medicine at Chapel Hill. This collaboration provides funding for the uncompensated care being provided to these critically ill patients who would otherwise not be able to access care for addiction during and following hospitalization, the release said.

The UNC School of Medicine at Chapel Hill also provides community services via the ATLAS mobile unit to the patients in Robeson County with substance use disorder. BBAMS refers qualifying patients for further care through the ATLAS mobile unit following hospital discharge. In addition to the above, BBAMS and ATLAS participate together in community events, the release said.

Robyn Jordan, director of the ATLAS program said we want to not only provide addiction treatment to those who need it, we also want to bring education training and resources to the community, so that they can be providing the treatment themselves as well.