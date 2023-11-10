ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old Maxton man was killed in a drive-by shooting early Friday morning in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Maxton area in reference to a person and two homes being shot into, the department said. Upon deputies’ arrival, Kaleb A. Hunt was found dead on the scene.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions is investigating the case with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Count on News13 for updates.