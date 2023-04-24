ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a three-year-old was shot on Monday, Robeson County deputies said in a news release.

The shooting happened in the area of Singletary Church Road and Highway 211 East outside of Lumberton, deputies said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is at least the second time this month a child has been shot in Robeson County. Earlier this month, a 7-year-old died after he accidentally shot himself while holding a gun.

Count on News13 for updates.