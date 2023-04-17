ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly hit-and-run Monday morning off Highway 74 in Robeson County, First Sgt. S.B. Lewis confirmed to News13.

John Chavis Jr., 24, was walking in the road when he was hit and killed, according to Lewis. At this time, there is no known car or description of any suspects.

No additional information was immediately available.

