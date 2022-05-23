FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Monday morning in Robeson County, and authorities are continuing to search for two men described as “persons of interest.”

According to an emailed news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Shawn T. Campbell, 20, of Fairmont, dead inside a home in the 9300 block of the Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont.

Deputies were called to the area about 12:45 a.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot. Investigators have released surveillance photos of two men they want to talk to in connection with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

