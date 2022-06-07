LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A federal judge sentenced a Lumberton man Tuesday to more than six years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Edward Shaquille Alford, 29, was sentenced to 78 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the DOJ. In March, Alford pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charge stems from a search warrant done by the Lumberton Police Department in February 2021 in which officers found a loaded Glock 21 .45 caliber gun with an extended magazine in a room where Alford was staying, according to the DOJ.

Alford was released on bond on the initial state-level charges, but was arrested again in May 2021 after he drove away from a traffic stop and a search led to police finding a Springfield AR-15 in the driver’s side door, according to the DOJ.

Alford was previously convicted at the state level for robbery with a dangerous weapon and a previous charge of possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, according to a news release.

The Lumberton Police Department, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all investigated the case.