ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A large hole that appeared in July in the middle of an Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County has been repaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The gaping three-foot by three-foot hole formed on July 18.

“Since we last spoke in mid-July, [crews] have completed work on that bridge,” Andrew Barksdale, a public relations officer for NCDOT, told News13.

Barksdale said crews built up the spot where the hole was so that it will be stronger than ever.

“They removed old, deteriorating, damaged parts of the concrete and fixed the rebar that was underneath it,” Barksdale said. “Then, they put back a total of two inches [of concrete], which is at least a half-inch more than what was there before.”

The overpass was built in the 1960s, and Barksdale said the concrete crews used to fill the hole will strengthen the road.

“The type of concrete that we use today is a stronger, more durable material than that was used in the 1960s,” he said. “So, the concrete on the driving surface of these bridges has been replaced with thicker, stronger concrete.”

In addition, crews added new features that will make driving on the overpass safer.

“Our contractor has put small little grooves on the concrete surface, and it allows the rainwater to more easily drain off the bridge,” Barksdale said. “It increases safety when it’s wet. It helps create more traction for the tires and helps drain the water off a little bit better.”

While the hole was being repaired, NCDOT officials performed daily checks on the overpass,” Barksdale said. Now, they have returned to their regular maintenance schedule.

“We have an aggressive program to inspect all our bridges at a minimum [of] every two years,” Barksdale said. “Older bridges we inspect more often until we can get them replaced.”

The bridge where the hole appeared is more than 60 years old. Barksdale said it is not ready to be replaced quite yet, but it could happen soon.

NCDOT has a plan to widen all 183 miles of I-95 in North Carolina, a project that would include replacing the overpass. However, that may take a while, Barksdale said.

“It could take us 20 more years, perhaps, before all of I-95 has widened,” he said.

While the widening project is far out, NCDOT is currently working on resurfacing a 13-mile stretch of I-95.

“We have a contractor right now resurfacing I-95 from the South Carolina line up to about [the] Lumberton exit 13,” Barksdale said. “Once that’s done, you have a really smooth ride, and it’s fantastic.”

He said all of the road closures for this project are happening after 7 p.m. and not on Fridays or Saturdays to avoid delays during peak travel times.

For drivers worried about the state of the hole, Barksdale said it is completely safe to drive on.

“The preservation work helps preserve and extend the life of the bridges,” Barksdale said. “They are very operational and safe.”