ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg teenager is the sixth person charged in the December “pre-planned” killing of a Robeson County man during an attempted robbery, authorities said.

The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The teenager is being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Locklear died at UNC Southeastern Medical Center after being shot at about midnight on Dec. 22 at a home on Corey Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Other arrested in the case include: Kenyate Graham and Kylerr Page, on Jan. 7; Jadaruis M. Kells, 20, of Maxton, on Jan. 6; Xavier Jones, 22, of Pembroke, on Jan. 5; and Kobe O. Mobley, 18, of Maxton on Jan. 4.

Mobley, Jones, Kells, Graham and Page are charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a aangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. They are being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mobley is also charged with three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of felony conspiracy.

Authorities have not disclosed additional details about the investigation, which is ongoing.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office homicide/crime scene divisions, the Fayetteville Police Department forensics unit/firearms section, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office have been involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

