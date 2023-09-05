ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Extra deputies will be on hand at two Robeson County schools Tuesday because of social media threats.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said extra deputies will be at Magnolia Elementary School and Fairmont Middle School.
Anyone with any information about the threats are asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.