ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man accused of shooting and wounding two sheriff’s deputies and running over one of them was denied bond Wednesday.

Shawn Locklear Jr. faces a string of charges including two counts of attempted murder and felony hit and run.

A Robeson County court official told News13 the court appearance was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. but it happened earlier, and we missed it. However, News13 spoke with Locklear’s lawyer, Johnson Britt, who is a former Robeson County District Attorney.

Britt said the District Attorney’s Office requested the judge to revoke and deny all bonds for Locklear. Earlier this month, Locklear was accused of shooting at the officers after they tried to issue him an arrest warrant.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said before this shooting, Locklear was out on bond on armed robbery and murder charges.

Britt said his client is being portrayed as a menace to society.

“If that’s the case,” Locklear said. “Where were they in September in terms of looking for him when he allegedly cut the ankle monitor off? Why didn’t they use the U.S. Marshall services to locate him like they have in other cases? Why didn’t they use their own swat team if he was quote such a menace to go out. Instead, they sent two rookie deputies neither one of whom were wearing a bullet proof vest.”

Britt said Locklear had a legitimate claim of self-defense in the 2022 murder case. He said Locklear was granted bond to work on his family’s farm because his grandfather had medical issues.

While Britt was District Attorney, he said he hired judge Angelica McIntyre who granted the bonds in this case. He said since this case, he’s been accused of receiving favoritism from McIntyre.

“She was familiar with the facts,” Britt said. “Based on her familiarity with the case she set a bond. And that’s the way the system is supposed to work. It wasn’t anything. It wasn’t a favor for anybody. I understand there is somebody out there saying Judge Mcintyre gives Johnson Britt anything he wants and that’s not the case no.”

Locklear is scheduled for another court appearance next Friday.