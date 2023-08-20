ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Longs woman was shot and killed at an area Dragway, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
Deputies responded at about 10:10 p.m. on Saturday to the 710 Dragway, the sheriff’s office said. Shaquanna Brunson, 28, was found dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said it is conducting interviews and collecting videos to identify people who were at the event.
