PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribe is having its state of the tribe address Thursday night.

This week is also the tribe’s 54th homecoming week. People as far as Illinois and Missouri came to celebrate.

This week it had an outdoor market, sports and the summer jam outdoor concert. Thursday night, the tribal chairman, John Lowery, will give the state of the tribe address.

His speech will recap the tribe’s past year, including the tribe building its 250th home. He will also speak about his plans for the future of the tribe.

