PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribe is having its state of the tribe address Thursday night.
This week is also the tribe’s 54th homecoming week. People as far as Illinois and Missouri came to celebrate.
This week it had an outdoor market, sports and the summer jam outdoor concert. Thursday night, the tribal chairman, John Lowery, will give the state of the tribe address.
His speech will recap the tribe’s past year, including the tribe building its 250th home. He will also speak about his plans for the future of the tribe.
Aundrea Gibbons joined the News13 team in May 2023 after graduating from Clemson University with bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and communication. Aundrea is a Marion native and graduated as salutatorian in 2019. Follow Aundrea on Twitter and read more of his work here.
