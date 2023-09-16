ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The mother of a one-year-old infant and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged after the infant was hospitalized with severe injuries from being allegedly assaulted, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Monroe, 27 and Skyler Sanganich, 24, both of Lumberton, were charged with child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and child neglect inflicting serious bodily injury, deputies said.

Sanganich and Monroe were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $75,000 secured bond.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

