ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Lumberton man who was wanted on attempted murder and other charges was arrested Tuesday after a brief foot chase, according to deputies.

Deputies said they responded at about 10:30 p.m. to the area of Norment Road and Pine Log Road near Lumberton in reference to a wanted suspect possibly being located.

When deputies arrived, they found Dylan Scott Sirmans, and he attempted to flee. After a short pursuit, Sirmans was arrested and charged with multiple felony offenses.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Sirmans was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1,276,000.00 bond.

The charges are related to multiple investigations throughout the county, deputies said. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.