ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A Lumberton man was arrested Friday and charged with multiple felonies in connection to the deadly shooting of a Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department.

Gaven D. Jacobs, 22, was charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and felony conspiracy.

On July 26, deputies responded to a reported call about a weapon violation on Freebird Lane in Maxton. Before deputies arrived, Robeson County E911 Communications Center received a second call about an individual shot.

​Upon deputies’ arrival, Kylon Locklear was found shot and was transported to Scotland Health Care for treatment where he later died. Investigators have also obtained warrants on three other individual, according to the department.

​Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke, Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland, NC and Kinston D. Locklear, 21, of Maxton are wanted for the same charges as Jacobs in relation to the death of Locklear.

​ Norton, Cummings, and Kinston Locklear are wanted and also being charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, according to the department.

​The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case, along with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The investigations are ongoing, and the department is asking anyone with information about the cases to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.