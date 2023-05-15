ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies arrested a man wanted for murder Monday afternoon during a traffic stop, deputies said on Facebook.

Kenneth Mitchell, 33, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear.

His arrested was in connection with the shooting death of Donald Ray Williams, 27, on May 5. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Parnell Road in Lumberton, deputies said.

Mitchell was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.