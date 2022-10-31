ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday morning breaking and entering incident at a St. Pauls area convenience store, according to St. Paul’s Police Department.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. at the Happy Mart on Highway 301 near St. Pauls in Robeson County, police said.

Brian Keith Poston, 41, of Lumberton, was arrested at his home shortly after the incident, according to police. He was charged with larceny and with breaking and entering.

Officers found damage to the back wall of the convenience store where Poston allegedly entered the building and several missing items, police said. Most of the items were recovered at Poston’s home.

Police said they were able to identify Poston through video surveillance.