ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of his stepdad, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrick K. McMillan, 47, of Lumberton, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of David Strickland, 53, of Lumberton, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said McMillan is Strickland’s stepson.
Deputies were called to the 3500 block of Collins Drive on Oct. 11 and found Strickland shot dead in the yard, according to the sheriff’s office.
McMillan was taken to the Robeson County Detetion Center with a $250,000 secured bond, according to deputies.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.