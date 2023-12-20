ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man has been charged with manslaughter after a homicide investigation in the Shannon area last week, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney J. Cade, 20, has been charged with manslaughter, the sheriff’s office said. His charge stems from the death of Jaheim Purdie, 22.

Deputies said they responded along Highway 71 on Dec. 13 at about 12:15 p.m. for a shooting, where Purdie was found dead.

Cade was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.