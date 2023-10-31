ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man has been arrested on a robbery charge after a pizza delivery driver was allegedly robbed, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Dial has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony conspiracy, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The sheriff’s office said Dial was arrested Tuesday at Perritt’s Convenience Mart in the Lumberton area. A deputy approached three men who matched the descriptions of a recent breaking and entering in the Clyborn Pines Community.

When the deputy approached them, the three men started to run but Dial was apprehended, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

