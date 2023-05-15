ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies arrested a man Monday night after he allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies responded to a call Thursday after a woman was shot while inside her vehicle, deputies said. The shooting happened in the area of a convenience store located in the 3000 block of Highway 211 West near Lumberton.

Deputies later arrested Gregory F. Locklear, 51, of Lumberton and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Locklear was placed into custody of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on a $100,000 secured bond.

No update on the woman’s condition was given.