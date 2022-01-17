Lumberton man jailed after person critically injured in stabbing

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man is facing charges after a stabbing on Saturday that left one person hospitalized in critical condition, according to St. Pauls police.

Tony Lee Milton, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, police said Monday in a Facebook post. He was given a $100,000 bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

According to police, officers found the victim with several stab wounds when they responded at 7:46 p.m. Saturday to a stabbing in the 200 block of S. Fifth St. in St. Pauls. The person was taken to an undisclosed hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.